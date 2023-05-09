UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Ethiopian Airline Operation At Old Terminal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

CM inaugurates Ethiopian airline operation at Old terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that Ethiopian Airlines had resumed its Karachi operation after a lapse of four decades which opened new vistas of trade and commerce, investment, and tourism between Pakistan and African countries.

This he said while talking to media persons just after receiving the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Air which landed at Old Terminal with 110 passengers, including three Ethiopian state ministers.

He was accompanied by Provincial Ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Jam Ikram, Syed Nasir Shah, and Advisor Murtaza Wahab.

The chief minister received the three Ethiopian state ministers - for Foreign Affairs, Mesganu Arga, for Technology Fozia Amin, and for Commerce Kassahun Gofe and their senior officers.

Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdulla was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister told the media persons that it was a great breakthrough that the Ethiopian airline started its commercial operation in Karachi on May 9.

"This commercial operation of the airline is bound to boost trade between the two countries, promote tourism and help to explore investment opportunities," he said and added this airline had opened the gate to the African countries.

The State Minister of Ethiopia for Foreign Affairs thanked the chief minister for personally inaugurating the airline operation and hoped this would open new avenues for mutual cooperation, and increase trade and commerce, and tourism.

The chief minister cut the cake to formally inaugurate the airline operation and presented Ajrak and Sindhi caps to the visiting ministers.

