CM Inaugurates Faisalabad Safe City Project
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Faisalabad Safe City Project here on Sunday.
Work on the project was under way for the last eight years, and the CM Punjab, after inauguration, reviewed the project building.
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia briefed the CM about the project and said that it was completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 2 billion. It would help monitor the city areas and apprehend criminals through scientific intervention, he added.
The CM Punjab also online inaugurated the up-gradation of Mansoorabad and Garh police stations while caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Advisor to CM Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman, Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present.
