CM inaugurates first mobile police station in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the first mobile police station at the Central Police Office during his visit.

Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Lango, Provincial Advisor Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary Mah Jabeen Sheerin, Mubeen Khilji, and Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar were also accompanied him.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt and other senior police officials apprised the CM about the facilities provided to the people through the mobile police station.

Mir Jam Kamal was informed that Balochistan police had this honor that the first mobile police station was set up in the country for ensuring prompt registration and resolution of public complaints.

IGP said the mobile police station could provide traffic licenses, character certificates, and other police-related facilities to people saying that the Mobile Police Station was connected to other police stations of the city through the internet and necessary training had been provided to the staff deployed in this regard.

The chief minister appreciating the establishment of the mobile police station, termed it a positive sign for public.

Earlier, the chief minister was received by IGP and other officials on his arrival at Central Police Office and a well-armed contingent of police presented a guard of honor to him.