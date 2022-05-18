UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Grid Station, Girls' College In Lal Qilla

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a grid station and Government Girls' College at Lal Qila here

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a grid station and Government Girls' College at Lal Qila here.

On the occasion Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Dir Lower, Malik Liaqat Ali, MPA Azam Khan, former MNA Muhammad Bashir, MPA Sumaira Shams, Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Yousafzai and others were present.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said his first visit to the area was political in which he had promised welfare projects for the area and today that promises were honored. In next Annual Development Program (ADP), the chief minister said construction of a girls' degree college, technical college, tehsil complex, Judicial complex and Lal Qilla Hospital and roads would be included.

He said various teams of the provincial government have already started paper work on these projects. He said the remaining work on the grid station of Torr Camp Munda would be completed in the shortest possible time.

For Dir Motorway project, the chief minister informed that an amount of Rs 36 billion has been approved, adding that remaining work on Munda to Timergara road would also be completed on priority basis. The chief minister assured that services of all contract employees would soon be regularized.

He said that a target of providing 1900 jobs by the Commission would soon be completed in which the Samar Bagh area would have its own quota. In Munda, the CM said, a college would be established for the BS students.

