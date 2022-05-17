CM inaugurates Hazar Khwani recreational Park

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Hazar Khwani area where he inaugurated a recreational park for the general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Hazar Khwani area where he inaugurated a recreational park for the general public.

Talking to area elders, the Chief Minister said this park is a gift for the people of Peshawar and would add beauty to the provincial metropolis.

The CM said Hazar Khwani Park would have an exclusive family day in a week. The Chief Minister also announced one basic pay for the 20 employees of the Peshawar Development Authority working at Hazar Khwani Park.

Mahmood Khan said efforts were on to renovate and rehabilitate all the provincial recreational parks for the refreshment of the families. The PC-1 of the missing section of the Ring Road that would cost Rs 14 billion has been sent to the relevant forum. Besides, he said work on a new bus terminal has also been started to overcome the vehicular traffic mess in the city.

The CM informed that work on New Peshawar Valley, a mega housing project was also underway with full swing saying it was the first ever housing project of the provincial government that was being executed under land-sharing formula. All government offices, including the Chief Minister Secretariat would be shifted to the New Peshawar Valley.

The Chief Minister continued that to fulfill the requirement of clean drinking water for the dwellers of Peshawar, work on water supply schemes from Mohmand and Jabba dams was also underway. The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was making cogent efforts to ensure transparency in uplift projects across the province. He expressed concern over inflation and described holding of early elections as a remedy to rectify the situation.