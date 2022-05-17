UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Hazar Khwani Recreational Park

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 06:54 PM

CM inaugurates Hazar Khwani recreational Park

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Hazar Khwani area where he inaugurated a recreational park for the general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Hazar Khwani area where he inaugurated a recreational park for the general public.

Talking to area elders, the Chief Minister said this park is a gift for the people of Peshawar and would add beauty to the provincial metropolis.

The CM said Hazar Khwani Park would have an exclusive family day in a week. The Chief Minister also announced one basic pay for the 20 employees of the Peshawar Development Authority working at Hazar Khwani Park.

Mahmood Khan said efforts were on to renovate and rehabilitate all the provincial recreational parks for the refreshment of the families. The PC-1 of the missing section of the Ring Road that would cost Rs 14 billion has been sent to the relevant forum. Besides, he said work on a new bus terminal has also been started to overcome the vehicular traffic mess in the city.

The CM informed that work on New Peshawar Valley, a mega housing project was also underway with full swing saying it was the first ever housing project of the provincial government that was being executed under land-sharing formula. All government offices, including the Chief Minister Secretariat would be shifted to the New Peshawar Valley.

The Chief Minister continued that to fulfill the requirement of clean drinking water for the dwellers of Peshawar, work on water supply schemes from Mohmand and Jabba dams was also underway. The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was making cogent efforts to ensure transparency in uplift projects across the province. He expressed concern over inflation and described holding of early elections as a remedy to rectify the situation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Water Road Traffic Family All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Expedited efforts necessary to devise strategy aga ..

Expedited efforts necessary to devise strategy against heatwave: Sherry

27 seconds ago
 Certain areas to witness power suspension due to m ..

Certain areas to witness power suspension due to maintenance work: Pesco

29 seconds ago
 Air pollutants' ratio show slight uptick amid hot ..

Air pollutants' ratio show slight uptick amid hot soaring weather

31 seconds ago
 SSC Part-I and Part-II annual examination begins

SSC Part-I and Part-II annual examination begins

34 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

3 minutes ago
 Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine ..

Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine With Biden on May 19 - Helsink ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.