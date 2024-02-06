Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Initial Phase Of AIMTH

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CM inaugurates initial phase of AIMTH

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An initial phase of the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot had

been successfully completed as Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the project.

The chief minister also inaugurated the construction and repair of 11-km long Wazirabad-Sialkot,

Kashmir Road.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the revamped Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital,

inspecting various departments and wards.

The chief minister personally assessed quality of work in the upgrade project and interacted

with doctors and nurses.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir,

Bilal Afzal, the chief secretary, IG Punjab Police, secretary health, secretary communication

and Works, commissioner Gujranwala and others.

