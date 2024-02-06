CM Inaugurates Initial Phase Of AIMTH
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An initial phase of the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot had
been successfully completed as Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the project.
The chief minister also inaugurated the construction and repair of 11-km long Wazirabad-Sialkot,
Kashmir Road.
Mohsin Naqvi visited the revamped Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital,
inspecting various departments and wards.
The chief minister personally assessed quality of work in the upgrade project and interacted
with doctors and nurses.
The ceremony was attended by Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir,
Bilal Afzal, the chief secretary, IG Punjab Police, secretary health, secretary communication
and Works, commissioner Gujranwala and others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land1 minute ago
-
Comprehensive security measures unveil for General Elections 2024 in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held2 minutes ago
-
26 outlaws netted, drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
PML-N to make country prosperous: Ranjha2 minutes ago
-
ICCPO inaugurates Officers Mess, stable at security division in diplomatic enclave12 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
ICP busted thief gang, huge cache of booty recovered12 minutes ago
-
A history-sheeter injure in encounter12 minutes ago
-
ICP conducts flag march to maintain peace during elections12 minutes ago
-
800 rescuers, 1376 scouts to perform duty during elections12 minutes ago
-
ECP to announce unofficial results of all 859 constituencies till February 912 minutes ago