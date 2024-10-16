CM inaugurates Jalozai housing scheme, sports complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated a low-cost housing scheme under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Jalozai,Nowshera.

The project spans 150 kanals and carries an estimated cost of Rs3,300 million. The housing scheme will consist of 1,320 low-cost apartments, each with a covered area of 780 square feet.

The scheme is targeted at individuals with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000. To make the apartments more affordable, the Federal government has provided a subsidy of Rs300,000, while the provincial government has contributed a subsidy of PKR 400,000 per unit.

In addition to the housing scheme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Sports Complex in Jalozai. The complex, with a project cost of Rs. 170 million, features squash courts, a futsal ground, artificial tennis, and basketball courts. A 500-meter-long jogging track is also part of the facility.

The central park within the project covers 42 kanals, while 8 kanals are dedicated to sports facilities, offering residents a range of recreational activities.