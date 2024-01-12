Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Khushal KP Programmes Monitoring App

January 12, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program monitoring app to improve the efficiency of different departments.

Syed Amjad Ali briefing the CM said that the application was a step towards connecting the Khushal KP program with digitalization, adding that the goal of good governance would be achieved.

He said that the application would be available on the mobile phones of the chief minister, ministers, secretaries and administrative officers and help improve the performance and actions of police and administration by proper monitoring.

The CM Syed Arshad Hussain Shah inaugurated the program app by pressing the button and prayed for the success of the programme.

