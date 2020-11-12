UrduPoint.com
CM Inaugurates Kotkai-Karama-Kanigram Road In South Waziristan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated 41 kilometers long Kotkai-Karama-Kanigram Road in South Waziristan tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated 41 kilometers long Kotkai-Karama-Kanigram Road in South Waziristan tribal district.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Noman Mahmood and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South, Maj Gen Umar Basheer during his visit to South Waziristan. The Chief Minister would also address a tribal jirga at Kanigram.

