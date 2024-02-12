CM Inaugurates Medicine Warehouse Up-gradation Project
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the expansion and
up-gradation project of the state-of-the-art Medicine Warehouse at Gurumangat
Road, Gulberg here on Monday.
During his visit, he inspected the facility and reviewed the process of storing
medicines. He expressed his satisfaction over the meticulous attention to international
standards in medication storage.
Secretary Health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project's expansion
and upgradation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining international standards
in medicine storage for safe and timely distribution.
The CM commended the performance of Health Secretary and his team, affirming
the optimal utilization of resources for enhancing the healthcare sector. He highlighted
the significant results achieved through government initiatives aimed at improving
the health sector.
Addressing the media, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards
incidents akin to May 9, stating preparedness to swiftly address any such occurrences.
He encouraged individuals with complaints regarding the Election Commission's procedures
to exercise their legal rights and seek redressal through proper channels.
The chief minister
stressed the importance of maintaining stability for Pakistan's development and the welfare
of its citizens, expressing hope for ongoing progress and prosperity under the incoming
administration.
Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of bureaucratic efficiency, acknowledging
the collective effort of his team in achieving success. He highlighted the substantial
cost savings anticipated through the establishment of new warehouse, emphasizing
the need for robust storage facilities to mitigate risks such as fire incidents witnessed
in various hospitals. With the new warehouse boasting 1.740m square feet of space,
the province is poised to effectively manage its annual procurement of medicines
valued at Rs 40 billion, he added.
Provincial Ministers- Dr. Jamal Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication
and Works, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other officials concerned were also present.
