CM inaugurates medicine warehouse up-gradation project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the expansion and

up-gradation project of the state-of-the-art Medicine Warehouse at Gurumangat

Road, Gulberg here on Monday.

During his visit, he inspected the facility and reviewed the process of storing

medicines. He expressed his satisfaction over the meticulous attention to international

standards in medication storage.

Secretary Health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project's expansion

and upgradation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining international standards

in medicine storage for safe and timely distribution.

The CM commended the performance of Health Secretary and his team, affirming

the optimal utilization of resources for enhancing the healthcare sector. He highlighted

the significant results achieved through government initiatives aimed at improving

the health sector.

Addressing the media, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards

incidents akin to May 9, stating preparedness to swiftly address any such occurrences.

He encouraged individuals with complaints regarding the Election Commission's procedures

to exercise their legal rights and seek redressal through proper channels.

The chief minister

stressed the importance of maintaining stability for Pakistan's development and the welfare

of its citizens, expressing hope for ongoing progress and prosperity under the incoming

administration.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of bureaucratic efficiency, acknowledging

the collective effort of his team in achieving success. He highlighted the substantial

cost savings anticipated through the establishment of new warehouse, emphasizing

the need for robust storage facilities to mitigate risks such as fire incidents witnessed

in various hospitals. With the new warehouse boasting 1.740m square feet of space,

the province is poised to effectively manage its annual procurement of medicines

valued at Rs 40 billion, he added.

Provincial Ministers- Dr. Jamal Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication

and Works, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other officials concerned were also present.