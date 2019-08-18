CM inaugurates monsoon tree plantation campaign

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation campaign 2019 at Khudpur, Manga Mandi, under the slogan of 'One man-Two trees'.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed and a large number of scouts also planted trees and prayed for the success of the plantation campaign.

Later, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister announced naming the place allocated for tree plantation in Khudpur as Kashmir Park and said that 50-acre of government's retrieved land dedicated to the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the announcement to name one road in every district and one park in every division after Kashmir would soon be implemented.

"We express complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people who were facing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the law pertaining to polythene-free Punjab would soon be enforced, adding that a ban would soon be imposed on plastic bags in Punjab. The Punjab government had approved a summary to impose a ban on using polythene bags, which would soon be implemented after the approval of the next cabinet meeting, he added.

The chief minister said that the target of increasing forest areas would be achieved in the next four years. The billion tree project would prove to be a game-changer in the environmental history of the country. He said that plantation of trees was among top priorities of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government.

The billion tree tsunami project had been launched for bringing a green revolution in the country, he said and added that billions of rupees had been allocated for protecting the forests and plantation.

He said that saplings would be planted at government and private lands in Punjab.

Thousands of acres of land have been retrieved and were being given to the government institutions, he added.

He said that plantation had been carried out after retrieving 50 acres of land from land-grabbers in Khudpur as it was the best use of the state land.

Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Ameen Aslam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had dreamed about making Pakistan Green; therefore comprehensive efforts were being made for giving practical shape to his dream. Pakistan would be made clean and green, he added.

The advisor said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was serving the people of Punjab in an active manner and his role for the success of clean and green Pakistan was very vibrant.

He appealed to people to plant one sapling for Pakistan and the second for Kashmir and said that the ministry had received a grant of Rs 24 billion during the year for reducing environmental pollution.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull said that performance of Usman Buzdar was better than the chief ministers of other provinces and this had been acknowledged in a report as well.

She said that Pakistan was rich in natural beauty but no planning was made in connection with protecting the environment during the last decades.

The state minister said that trees were cut down during the previous government's tenure as natural environment was damaged.

She said that practical measures had been taken by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving new generation a clean and green Pakistan.

Provincial ministers Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, members of the assembly, commissioner Lahore division, secretary Forest, secretary Information, CCPO Lahore, deputy commissioner Lahore, senior officials, students, scouts and civil society members were present at the ceremony.