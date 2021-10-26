CM inaugurates multiple development projects in Lower Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated various development and road infrastructure projects during his visit to Lower Chitral.

Chief Minister inaugurated the Sangur bridge completed at a cost of Rs. 700 million.

He also formally inaugurated Chitral Economic Zone which will create 8,000 employment opportunities besides attracting huge investment.

Other key projects included Calcutta-Chitral road costing Rs 290 million, Broz bridge costing Rs. 500 million, Dinin bypass road costing Rs 50 million, Avon-Kailash bridge costing Rs 80.

2 million.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 46 km long Kailash Valley road which would cost Rs 4.2 billion. Mahmood Khan also launched the beautification of Lower Chitral project worth Rs. 280 million and laid the foundation stone of 8.5 Km Karimabad road costing Rs. 100 million.

He inaugurated the Rescue 1122 station building constructed at a cost of Rs. 10.5 million and newBS block at degree college at a cost of about Rs. 90 million.