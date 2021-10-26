UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects In Lower Chitral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM inaugurates multiple development projects in Lower Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated various development and road infrastructure projects during his visit to Lower Chitral.

Chief Minister inaugurated the Sangur bridge completed at a cost of Rs. 700 million.

He also formally inaugurated Chitral Economic Zone which will create 8,000 employment opportunities besides attracting huge investment.

Other key projects included Calcutta-Chitral road costing Rs 290 million, Broz bridge costing Rs. 500 million, Dinin bypass road costing Rs 50 million, Avon-Kailash bridge costing Rs 80.

2 million.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 46 km long Kailash Valley road which would cost Rs 4.2 billion. Mahmood Khan also launched the beautification of Lower Chitral project worth Rs. 280 million and laid the foundation stone of 8.5 Km Karimabad road costing Rs. 100 million.

He inaugurated the Rescue 1122 station building constructed at a cost of Rs. 10.5 million and newBS block at degree college at a cost of about Rs. 90 million.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Chitral Rescue 1122 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Michael Owen dreams of winning the Dubai World Cup ..

Michael Owen dreams of winning the Dubai World Cup some day

4 minutes ago
 UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

28 minutes ago
 Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Ch ..

Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Child - Belarusian Border Commit ..

7 minutes ago
 LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of di ..

LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of disable children in private edu ..

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

7 minutes ago
 China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issu ..

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.