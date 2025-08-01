(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated the “My Karachi” exhibition as the chief guest at the Karachi Expo Center on Friday. The event was organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), where CM Shah was warmly welcomed by KCCI President Javed Balwani and other office bearers.

Prominent attendees included Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Minister for Industries Ikramullah Dharejo.

Addressing the event, Sindh Chief Minister said that the Sindh government is officially launching Independence Day celebrations from August 1. He said “Quaid-e-Azam achieved Pakistan through peaceful struggle. After the 1971 debacle, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto held the country together.”

He credited Bhutto for making Pakistan a nuclear power and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for advancing missile technology, strengthening the armed forces. He credited Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto for making Pakistan a nuclear power and Shaheed Benazir for advancing missile technology, strengthening the armed forces.

The CM praised the exhibition, calling it “a reflection of Karachi’s potential” and said it has become the city’s identity since its inception in 2004.

“Karachi has seen times of terrorism and extortion, but the situation has improved significantly,” he noted. He affirmed that the Sindh government will continue its support for the exhibition and city development.

Referring to the Urban Development, CM Shah detailed major development works worth Rs. 300 billion underway in Karachi. He highlighted completion of projects under Karachi Mega Schemes, including road expansions, flyovers, underpasses, and neighborhood upgrades in areas like Tariq Road and PECHS. The Shahrah-e-Bhutto project is expected to be completed this year at a cost of Rs.

60 billion, stretching to M-9 Motorway by December.

Talking about water supply projects, the CM emphasized the Sindh government’s efforts to resolve Karachi’s water crisis. He referred to the K-IV project and said Federal government was to allocate Rs. 78 billion but released Rs. 3 billion this year. The CM called for full federal support to complete the project. He said the additional water will be sourced from Hub Dam and Dumloti. A new Hub Canal (100 MGD) is complete and will be inaugurated on August 14, Shah said and added that by end of 2025, Karachi will receive up to 200 MGD from Hub Dam.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh Govt had already introduced People's Bus Service, Electric Buses and Pink Bus Service for women, these initiatives aimed at providing best transport facilities to the people of Karachi. He said BRT Yellow Line and Red Line projects would soon be completed.

He also referred to Solid Waste Management Authority and said due to it garbage collections system has improved across the city.

He reminded the audience of Sindh's historical role in the Pakistan Movement and said Sindh Assembly had passed resolutions in favour of Pakistan before independence. He also recalled Sindh efforts to separate from Bombay in the 1930s which laid the foundation for Pakistan's creation.

CM Murad Ali Shah congratulated KCCI for successfully organizing the event and expressed his government’s full support for Karachi’s business community.

“Karachi is not just the economic hub of Pakistan but also the pride of Sindh,” he concluded.

He extended Independence Day greetings to the nation and praised the President, Prime Minister, and federal government for their service.