LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the new building of the Iqbal Town's Organized Crime Unit (OCU) and reviewed various sections besides commending the quality of the rooftop cafe.

CM Naqvi also inspected model police station Ichra and praised the high standards of the upgradation. He extended congratulations to ASP and her team. The CM emphasized the importance of initiatives for the welfare of the police department and underscored the responsibility of treating citizens well at police stations. IGP apprised about the facilities provided for the citizens.

Secretary (Home), CCPO Lahore, DIG (Operations) and others were also present.