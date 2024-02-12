CM inaugurates new Commissioner Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the new office

of Commissioner Lahore, housed in the former naval war college building in GOR-1.

The CM inspected different sections of the refurbished building and noted that the office

had been relocated to an easily accessible location.

He urged the government officials

to maintain an open-door policy, fostering accessibility and transparency for the public.

The commissioner informed that a state-of-the-art monitoring and control room had also

been set up. Previously situated in a rented building, the commissioner's office had faced

challenges such as parking constraints and limited office space, he maintained.

IG police, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Director

General Walled City of Lahore Authority and others were also present.