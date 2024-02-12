CM Inaugurates New Commissioner Office
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the new office
of Commissioner Lahore, housed in the former naval war college building in GOR-1.
The CM inspected different sections of the refurbished building and noted that the office
had been relocated to an easily accessible location.
He urged the government officials
to maintain an open-door policy, fostering accessibility and transparency for the public.
The commissioner informed that a state-of-the-art monitoring and control room had also
been set up. Previously situated in a rented building, the commissioner's office had faced
challenges such as parking constraints and limited office space, he maintained.
IG police, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Director
General Walled City of Lahore Authority and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day polio campaign from Feb 263 minutes ago
-
Father of former federal minister, Ali Amin’s father passes away3 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi13 minutes ago
-
District admin starts cleanliness ahead of PSL13 minutes ago
-
PFA launches crackdown on sale of unsafe food13 minutes ago
-
Four held with contraband13 minutes ago
-
Passerby killed by robbers during escape attempt13 minutes ago
-
158 booked for degrading environment23 minutes ago
-
GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends23 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held, drugs, illegal arms recovered23 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates medicine warehouse up-gradation project23 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to policemen23 minutes ago