CM Inaugurates New Emergency Block At Indus Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a new emergency block at Indus Hospital in Jubilee Town here on Saturday.

During her visit, the CM toured various departments, including resuscitation areas, CT scan facilities, nursing stations, information desks, and family medicine centers.

Addressing a woman's complaint about police inaction, she promptly summoned the DIG of Investigation, directing an immediate resolution. Maryam Nawaz also visited children in the emergency ward, offering prayers for their swift recovery.

The chief minister reviewed the hospital's treatment protocols and paperless dashboard system, engaging with patients and their families to assess the quality of healthcare services.

The CM called for a collaborative plan to enhance government hospitals with support from the Indus Trust and agreed on joint efforts for pediatric heart surgeries.

Emphasizing her commitment to improving healthcare across Punjab, she noted that the province would benefit from the best practices of Indus Hospital. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the success of the air ambulance service in saving lives daily.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Saania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health, and other officials were present.

