CM Inaugurates Newly Built Police Apartments

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly built police apartments at Qurban Lines, named "One Lahore" here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024)

Addressing the event organized to hand over the keys of these apartments to police officers, CM Naqvi underscored the significance of addressing the longstanding issue of police accommodations and expressed his satisfaction with the exceptional quality of the completed apartments. He commended the tireless efforts of the C&W department, along with other contributing teams, for achieving the remarkable feat of completing the apartments within an unprecedented time frame. Highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing police welfare, CM Naqvi announced plans for the construction of an additional 313 houses for policemen, assuring the availability of funds for these projects.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi acknowledged the distinguished tenure of IG Usman Anwar, recognizing the clear distinction between the period before and during his leadership. He praised the dedicated efforts of the team during both timelines and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the police officers, wishing them continued success in their endeavors.

IG Usman Anwar acknowledged the longstanding accommodation challenges faced by the police force and expressed gratitude to CM Naqvi for his prompt action in initiating solutions. He highlighted CM's commitment to addressing police-related issues, including the allocation of 41 billion rupees for various projects.

Secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, DIG (Operations), Addl IG (Dev) and others were present.

