CM inaugurates newly established Cadet College in Mohmand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan formally inaugurated the newly established Cadet College Mamad Gat in tribal district Mohmand on Monday.

Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Rahat Naseem, General Officer Commanding 45 Engineering Division Lt. Gen. Rafique Ur Rehman, MNA Sajid Mohmand, Ex-Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eng. Shaukat Ullah and other civil and military high ups were present on the occasion.

The chief minister was given detailed briefing by the high ups of Frontier Corps North about different aspects of the cadet college and it was told that classes for Grade-VIII would commence from Tuesday whereas higher secondary classes would be launched by March next year adding that initially 62 students had been given admission in the collage.

It was further informed that Cadet College had been established with a total cost of Rs.984 million.

Besides quality education, state of the art accommodation facilities for teaching staff and students and other allied facilities are available in the college, it was informed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, the chief minister termed the promotion of education sector in the province as priority of the provincial government and said that tangible steps were being taken under a well devise strategy to enhance literacy ratio and strengthen the education system across the province adding that all out resources were being utilized in this regard.

He said that as result of the reforms initiatives of the provincial government, there had been substantial improvement in education sector.

The chief minister said that newly established cadet college would play a vital role in imparting quality education to local youth at their doorstep, adding that it would prove to be a milestone in bringing about a revolution in education sector especially in the merged districts.

Felicitating the students selected for admission in the college, the chief minister stressed upon them to make hard work their habit to come up to the expectations of their parents as well as the entire nation.

Touching upon the measures taken by his government in education sectors, Mahmood Khan stated that provincial government was spending a huge amount on the up-gradation of existing education facilities and to provide missing facilities therein adding that new educational institution were also being established in the province on need basis to ensure the provision of educational facilities to the public at their door step.

Mahmood Khan remarked that thousands of qualified teachers had been inducted through a transparent competitive process to ensure the availability of teacher in all public sector schools.

The Chief Minister assured all out support to the cadet college for its development and progress.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commandant Cadet College Mamad Gat Brigadier Zafar Iqbal highlighted various aspects of the college and said that establishment of the college was possible because of the personal interest of the chief minister.

Besides cadets and their parents the ceremony was also attended by tribal elders in large number.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also visited training center at Bhai Dag to witness training activities being imported by the Frontier Corps to the police of the newly merged districts.

Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col: Muhammad Jameel briefed the chief minister about the training activities being imported to the local police to raise it on modern lines.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Primary school Marez Khan and visited its various sections. The building had been constructed with a cost of Rs.22 million.