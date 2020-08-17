CM inaugurates One-Window Smart Service Centre at LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated One-Window Smart Service Centre at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and inspected the facilities being provided there.

Usman Buzdar lauded the initiative of unifying all facilities in Smart Service Center and termed the establishment of One-Window Smart Center as welcoming for creating ease in the business, say's a handout issued here.

President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh briefed the CM about the facilities being provided in One-Window Smart Centre. Other office-bearers of LCCI were also present on the occasion.

Later, Usman Buzdar while addressing to business community in LCCI, said that best facilities had been provided in the state-of-the-art One-Window Smart Service Centre. LCCI was the first chamber which had taken lead in setting up of smart service centre and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry should also establish smart centres. He said the LCCI had also come forward in the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic for helping the coronavirus affectees and donated in Chief Minister Relief Fund. He said, "By the grace of Allah Almighty, we have reached on pre-coronavirus situation and timely decisions impeded the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan." He added that situation of coronavirus in Pakistan was far better as compare to other countries.

Usman Buzdar said the government was determined to create ease for the industrialists and traders. He maintained that focal person would be deputed in the departments concerned for facilitating industrialists and traders. He said that only three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were established during the last 70 years whereas 13 Special Economic Zones had started function in two years tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that 7 SEZs had been notified.

Usman Buzdar said that approval for necessary amendments in the Rules of Business had been given for empowering Southern Punjab Secretariat. All secretaries would be appointed in Southern Punjab Secretariat and would be empowered, he added. He mentioned that law and order situation of Punjab was far better than other provinces. Scope of Model Policing would be extended to other cities as well. He said, "Police were used for victimizing the political opponents in the past but we have empowered the police." He added around 10,000 recruitment were being made in the Police Department on merit. The government was giving 575 new vehicles to the police, 45 new police stations were being constructed and land was being provided for 101 police stations, he added.

The CM said that approval for granting Executive Allowance to the Police Department had been given. Setting up of Model Police Stations would bring significant change, he said and added that working environment in Police Department was being improved.

The chief minister said that work would soon be initiated on the construction of new parking plaza in Lahore. He said that plants and trees were utmost necessary for protecting the city from pollution.

He said the PTI government had laid a foundation of River Ravi Urban Development Project. He said that more than 90 per cent local material would be utilized in this project which would not only promote and benefit local industries including cement and 40 others but also accelerate the wheel of economic activities. He said that no attention was paid on the agricultural research in the previous regime and no fund had been allocated for the agri research wing. The government had made Agri Research Institutes vibrant. Now these institutes would have to perform. He said that if all departments worked accordingly, the circumstances would be improved, he added.

Problems of industrialists and traders would be resolved on preferential basis, he said and added the Punjab government would provide every possible facilities to the business community.

President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh in his welcoming address congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his team for presenting best provincial budget despite facing adverse economic conditions. He said the government had reduced the ratio of sales tax from 16 per cent to 5 per cent whereas stamp duty 5 per cent to one per cent which was good omen and business community welcomed this initiative of the government.

He said that struggle of Punjab government against coronavirus under the leadership of Usman Buzdar yielded positive results. The Chief Minister had displayed leadership qualities on every occasion, he added.

President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Industries and Commerce Anjum Nisar invited Chief Minister to visit the federation.

Earlier, the Chief Minister while talking to the media in LCCI said, "I went to NAB on being summoned." He clarified that NAB did not summon him as an accused but "as a witness". Usman Buzdar said that he would answer all the questions of NAB. He said, "I am innocent therefore I am not afraid and will satisfy the NAB on all questions." He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always trusted him therefore he was holding the office of Chief Minister in Punjab. He added "My hands are clean." In a response to a question, he said that flour was available in Punjab on fix rates and the government had brought stability in the prices of flour in Punjab as compare to other provinces.

While answering another question, he said River Ravi Urban Development Project Authority had been made fully autonomous. The authority would itself take its decision and would also deal with its daily routine matters. He said that River Ravi Urban Development Project was a major initiative to restore the economy of Pakistan. This project would flourish more than 40 industries of Pakistan. No previous government dared to start this project, he added.

Answering another question, the Chief Minister said that MNAs also came to meet him like MPAs. He added, "I solved problems of MNAs in the same way as I solved problems of MPAs." Maintaining liaison with elected representative was his responsibility, he said and added, "I will go to the last resort to solve the problems of elected representative."