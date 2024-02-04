Open Menu

CM Inaugurates OPD In Allied Hospital-II

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM

CM inaugurates OPD in Allied Hospital-II

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) at Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after its expansion and renovation, here on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Zafar briefed the CM and told that renovation of OPD was completed in shortest period of 2.5 months with an estimated cost of Rs.

350 million.

The CM directed to make OPD fully functional without delay so that the ailing people could be providing quality medical treatment facilities at early as possible.

Later, the CM also visited Ali Ward and Tariq Ward while caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Advisor to CM Wahhab Riaz and others were also present on the occasion.

