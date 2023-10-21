Open Menu

CM Inaugurates PHA Nursery In Gulberg

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first commercial nursery of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Gulberg, here on Saturday.

He visited the nursery and witnessed flowers and plants placed in the nursery. He also inspected the flower shop and ordered to improve quality of bouquets.

The CM said the Parks and Horticulture Authority would establish more flower shops in Lahore. Flower shops on the pattern of Lahore will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities.

The PHA DG gave a briefing about various kinds of plants and flowers in the nursery and said that people could buy plants, flowers and bouquets from the commercial nursery at cheap rates.

Free delivery service of plants, flowers and bouquets at homes will also be provided. More than 400 kinds of plants and flowers will be available at the nursery. Local and foreign plants will be provided at the nursery. PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services.

Secretary Housing, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, DGPR, DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner and DG PHA were also present on the occasion.

