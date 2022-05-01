CM inaugurates Quran, Hadith center in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat and inaugurated teaching Quran and Hadith Centre being established in the Security Ward Number 2.

According to handout issued here, the CM announced 60 days remission in the punishment of prisoners.

He announced to increase the salaries of jail wardens and said that jail wardens would get equal salaries as given to police constables.

The CM also distributed Eid gifts among the prisoners and also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Central Jail.

CM was presented Guard Of Honour.

Members Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan,Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, ACS (Home), IG Prisons, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present on this occasion.