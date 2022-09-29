CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 motorbike service

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the provincial government would create a foolproof driving licensing system and this license would be useful abroad as well while traffic accidents will be reduced by 50% if the licensing system was in a proper manner.

He added that extra lanes would be created on roads for ambulances. Today, 1350 rescue motorbikes were being given across Punjab, while each district would get 50 rescue motorbikes. The response time of motorbike emergency services will be 4 to 5 minutes, he said, adding that emergency service would be possible even in narrow streets and difficult roads through motorbikes. Motorcycle emergency service would be extended to towns and villages, he added.

There would be a motorcycle ambulance along with the ambulance van.

After Pakistan armed forces, only Rescue 1122 was seen in floods and Rescue 1122 did immense work in flood-affected areas, he maintained. Foreign ambassadors had also praised the rescue emergency service of Punjab, he added.

No other organization was awarded by the United Nations except Punjab Rescue, he noted.

He said that the case of risk allowance for the employees had been approved. During Covid-19, Rescue 1122 gave an exemplary response and buried unattended bodies. He said that this was the best institution, not only in Pakistan but also in South Asia. He congratulated Director General of Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer for promoting merit in the organization.

The CM inspected the life-saving equipment and gave the keys to the emergency officers of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and other districts. He also sent teams of rescue motorbike services to the districts.

Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar and others attended the event.