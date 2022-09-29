UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Rescue 1122 Motorbike Service

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 07:27 PM

CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 motorbike service

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the provincial government would create a foolproof driving licensing system and this license would be useful abroad as well while traffic accidents will be reduced by 50% if the licensing system was in a proper manner.

He added that extra lanes would be created on roads for ambulances. Today, 1350 rescue motorbikes were being given across Punjab, while each district would get 50 rescue motorbikes. The response time of motorbike emergency services will be 4 to 5 minutes, he said, adding that emergency service would be possible even in narrow streets and difficult roads through motorbikes. Motorcycle emergency service would be extended to towns and villages, he added.

There would be a motorcycle ambulance along with the ambulance van.

After Pakistan armed forces, only Rescue 1122 was seen in floods and Rescue 1122 did immense work in flood-affected areas, he maintained. Foreign ambassadors had also praised the rescue emergency service of Punjab, he added.

No other organization was awarded by the United Nations except Punjab Rescue, he noted.

He said that the case of risk allowance for the employees had been approved. During Covid-19, Rescue 1122 gave an exemplary response and buried unattended bodies. He said that this was the best institution, not only in Pakistan but also in South Asia. He congratulated Director General of Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer for promoting merit in the organization.

The CM inspected the life-saving equipment and gave the keys to the emergency officers of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and other districts. He also sent teams of rescue motorbike services to the districts.

Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar and others attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police United Nations Punjab Traffic Van Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Rescue 1122 Event All Government Best Asia Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

No legislation against divine commands as per Cons ..

No legislation against divine commands as per Constitution: Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Amir Muqam felicitates Maryam Nawaz on acquittal i ..

Amir Muqam felicitates Maryam Nawaz on acquittal in Avenfield case

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy to Urgently Convene National Security Co ..

Zelenskyy to Urgently Convene National Security Council on Friday - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 Country Representative UN Women calls on Riaz Peer ..

Country Representative UN Women calls on Riaz Peerzada

2 minutes ago
 DG directs authorities concerned to launch operati ..

DG directs authorities concerned to launch operation against rules violators

4 minutes ago
 Experts Call Republicans Sending Migrants to Marth ..

Experts Call Republicans Sending Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Effective Politic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.