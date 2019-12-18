CM inaugurates school in Dir; says promotion of education top priority of government

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Wednesday visited Dir Upper district where he formally inaugurated recently constructed Centennial Model Higher Secondary School

The chief minister on this occasion also gave formal approval for a playground and installation of solar energy system at the school.

On the occasion the chief minister was given briefing over curricular and extracurricular activities of the school which was appreciated by the CM.

He said establishment of such a valuable educational facility in this far-flung district was great gift for the people and they should take its full advantage by enrolling their children in this institution.

The CM was briefed that construction of school was completed with an estimated cost of Rs35.75 million and has an overall capacity of 1300 students. He was told that currently around 1000 student were studying in the school.

The chief minister during his brief talk on the occasion said promotion of quality education was among the top priorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The CM said he was the servant of the entire province and equal opportunities of progress would be given to all the parts of the province.

Economy of the country, he said was moving in right direction adding that the previous rulers looted the country by obtaining numerous debts.

Countrymen, he said have showed their confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan as he is the only leader who has a will and vision to take the country into the comity of developed nations.

He urged upon the workers of PTI to keep unity in their ranks and work for strengthening of the party and prosperity of the country. He said parties who ruled for over 30 years did nothing for this country and its people adding that they have to remove this sense of deprivation.

He asked the political opponents to wait for next elections to check their luck adding that owing to performance of PTI government there was little chance for those who do politics for personal gains.

He said PTI would victorious in 2023 election on the basis of its performance and would be triumph with even greater majority.

He said the process of accountability was continue and those who looted the national exchequer would face the music.

On this occasion former MPA Anwar Khan announced to join PTI and said he believes that PTI was the only party that could bring the country out of all crises.