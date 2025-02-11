CM inaugurates science, technology show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Government Pilot Higher Secondary School to launch the largest government school science and technology show.

The CM distributed cash prizes among the winners of Jashn-e-STEAM in eight categories. Students and their teachers of Hafizabad, Jhang, DG Khan and Multan received prizes.

CM Maryam Nawaz was welcome by the scouts with enthusiastic applause on her arrival. She got out of the vehicle and expressed affection for the children. She shook hands with the students playing school band. Children dressed in vibrant regional costumes welcomed her by playing the tambourine.

The CM inspected the Jashn-e-STEAM exhibition. She had a detailed look at the stalls of schools of all districts, inspected models made by the students, and congratulated them. Students presented her sketches, paintings and pieces of calligraphy.

The chief minister inspected the exhibition of models of human heart and nervous system, where students gave a briefing. They made models of water recycling plant, air purifier, fire, flame detector, home security system, hydraulic jack system, wastewater treatment plant, hydraulic excavator, wind energy, auto lighting, radar detection rigging, smog collector, and DC Refrigerator model.

There was an exhibition of hydroelectric generator, sugar refinery, smog collector, hydraulic parking system, smart home model. A Rajanpur student presented a Li-Fi model that is 100 times faster than WiFi.

Animated video, hydraulic bridge, thermal solar energy system, earthquake detector, AI robotic car and robotic model for cleaning were exhibited. Gas detection, space shuttle pendant launching and solar security system were also exhibited. A student presented a model of converting music sound into electrical energy.

Provincial education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat, Parliamentary Secretary Nosheen Adnan gave a briefing.

Students took autographs on caps and coats from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Around 300,000 students from 6,000 high schools participated in the celebration of STEAM competitions. The students prepared 5,000 models including science technology.

At the end of the ceremony, students gathered around Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and took pictures. She also paid a surprise visit to Government Pilot Secondary School. The students were happy with the surprise visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The CM also inspected the principal's office and auditorium.