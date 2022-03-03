UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates SED's Data Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CM inaugurates SED's data centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inaugurated the data centre of the school Education Department (SED) at PMIU office, Wahdat Road, and appreciated the digital shift.

He also distributed shields among the best performing officials and extended congratulations to Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas and his team, as a new era of digital transformation has started.

The CM mentioned that reformation of health and education sectors was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and attention was being paid to improving organisational quality, governance and access to data as verified and updated data was the vital component of policy formulation.

There was a need to integrate the diverse data of schools, teachers and students into a single platform for better decision making, he said adding that 140 TB data could be stored in this modern data centre.

The CM pointed out that a 60 per cent decrease would be possible in the annual expense of existing IT infrastructure through the data centre. Similarly, the facility would also be helpful to run 'Taleem Ghar' and 'Insaf academy' in an effective manner, he added and noted that this would also ensure province-wide data management.

Earlier, the education minister briefed about salient features of the data centre.

