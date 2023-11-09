Open Menu

CM Inaugurates 'Sikh Yatra Booking Portal'

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

CM inaugurates 'Sikh Yatra Booking Portal'

Pakistan has launched a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their sacred places in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Pakistan has launched a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their sacred places in the country.

This initiative represents the first of its kind in Pakistan. As part of this program, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the "Sikh Yatra Booking Portal."

Moreover, they have the option to hire security services and arrange transportation, with the added privilege of VIP status during their tours.

During the inauguration ceremony of the "Sikh Yatra Booking Portal," Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of extending full hospitality to Sikh pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and obstacle-free experience during their visit to Pakistan. He announced the establishment of a dedicated Tourism Police force to actively promote religious tourism in Punjab.

Dr Mambal Singh, a member of the Parbandhak Committee, thanked the CM for initiating the "Sikh Yatra Booking Portal.

" He emphasized the significance of this development, making it remarkably convenient for Sikhs who typically visit Pakistan four times a year.

The ceremony highlighted the profound connection and affection that Sikh pilgrims have for Pakistan. Those returning from Pakistan are described as transforming into selfless diplomats, eloquently expressing their love. The chief minister has won our hearts by introducing the "Sikh Yatra Booking Portal" facility, he added.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, secretary tourism, secretary information, commissioner Lahore, CCPO, MD & GM TDCP, addl secretary (ETPB) and notable personalities from the Sikh community, including Chairman Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla, Sardar Ranjit Singh, Sardar Sarbit Singh, Janam Singh, Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Mahinder Singh, Sardar Bishan Singh and Sardar Gobind Singh were also present.

