CM inaugurates Special Initiative Police Stations of Cantt & Saddar Baroni

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday inaugurated the Special Initiative Police Stations of Cantt and Saddar Baroni.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that police stations across Punjab were being renovated under the Special Initiative Police Station program.

Two days ago, 36 police stations of 36 districts were inaugurated, he said adding, today, in the second phase, 36 more police stations were inaugurated.

The objective of the initiative is to provide the best service delivery in the best environment to the citizens, the CM added.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the RPO, CPO Rawalpindi and their team for the excellent work under Special Initiative Police

Stations of Cantt and Saddar Baroni.

He directed the authorities to complete the Safe City project and CPO office in one month.

The CM also announced to provide Rs 180 million for the completion of the CPO office project.

He instructed to complete the Safe City Project and CPO Office Rawalpindi by January 30.

30 percent reduction in crime was recorded across Punjab, he informed.

All possible measures were being taken for the convenience of the citizens and to ensure the best service delivery.