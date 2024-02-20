Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Sports Gym Of Police Training College

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday inaugurated the sports gymnasium of Police Training College Lahore and directed to arrange the latest exercise machines in the gym while inspecting the facilities provided for the trainee policemen.

In his address to the trainees, the CM advised them to uphold integrity and pursue lawful means of livelihood. He emphasized that those who earn through lawful means would find blessings and abundant sustenance provided by Allah Almighty. Expressing confidence, he stated that trainees could earn respect and honor by choosing a lawful livelihood and urged them to work diligently for their force.

Highlighting the extensive renovation of the training college within a few months, the CM remarked on its transformation from an archaic building with inadequate facilities to a center of excellence. Upon entering the premises, he felt a palpable sense of improvement, likening it to a training center in New York or Los Angeles.

He credited IG Usman Anwar for the commendable upgrades in police stations, transforming their appearance significantly. Mohsin Naqvi remarked, "We used to boast about the transformation of every police station, but now we can proudly extend that to every police training center as well." He acknowledged IG Usman Anwar and his team for their dedicated efforts towards safe city projects and police welfare.

The IG Police echoed gratitude towards CM Naqvi for his relentless efforts in advancing police welfare. He emphasized the significant shift in Punjab police's trajectory before and after CM Mohsin Naqvi's tenure, signifying an era of remarkable progress and development.

CCPO, Addl IGs, Commandant Police Training College, DIG (Operations) and others were also present.

