CM inaugurates technical training under 'Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday formally launched a programme to provide technical training and employment opportunities to the youth under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme.

The event was attended by members of the caretaker cabinet, Chairman HEC, relevant administrative secretaries, representatives of partner organizations, and students.

As part of the programme, initially, over 0.1 million young individuals will undergo various courses, including IT, in addition to other fields.

During the ceremony, agreements and memorandum of understanding were signed between various departments and institutions to facilitate the program's objectives.