CM inaugurates transport program for women in girls’ colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Chief Minister Transport

Programme for Women with 76 buses for girls’ colleges across Punjab.

Nineteen buses were given to women's colleges under the programme in phase-I.

The CM on Monday during a ceremony met the students of women's colleges,

who presented her a bouquet. The CM called the girls students on stage while

inaugurating the transport programme. She handed over keys of buses to the

principals of 19 women's colleges.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inspected the buses, and evaluated a proposal

to provide air-conditioned buses for girls' colleges. She was briefed in detail by

Secretary Higher education Dr. Farrukh Naveed about the Program.

The CM was apprised that buses would be provided to 76 colleges in Punjab

in three phases.

In the first phase, buses have been given to 19 tehsils deprived of transport.

These tehsils include: Bhakkar, Sialkot, Chiniot Kamalia, Hasilpur, Malakwal,

Ferozewala, Shorekot, Jatoi, Fateh Jang, Hasan Abdal, Kot Momin, Jalalpur

Pirwala, Kallar Syedan, Pindi Ghep, Manchanabad and Sharqpur.

In the second phase, girls colleges of Nowshera Virkan, Dina, Yazman, Pindi Bhattian,

Lalian, Bhawana, Kot Addu, Taxila, Sarai Alamgir and Pelaan would get buses.

Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Isa Khel, Raiwind and Sohawa Girls Colleges would

also get buses by February 2025.

By March-April 2025, in the third phase, 2 more buses and 32 coaches would

be provided to 35 more tehsils.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Education Minister Rana

Sikandar Hayat and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officers

were also present.