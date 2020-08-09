CM inaugurates tree plantation drive, plants saplings at Shadman Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shadman Market Park on the occasion of Tiger Force Day.

Usman Buzdar planted a fig sapling and prayed for the success of tree plantation campaign, said a handout issued here.

The CM while addressing the participants in the ceremony congratulated the youth members of Tiger Force along with Usman Dar on the occasion of Tiger Force Day and inauguration of tree plantation campaign. He disclosed that more than 1.2 million saplings were being planted across Punjab on Tiger Force Day, adding that saplings were being planted in 522 various ceremonies being organized across the province.

He highlighted that target of planting 160,000 saplings had been fixed at 51 various places of Lahore today, adding that 62 different species of saplings were planted on 154 kanal acres of land in order to promote urban forest in Lahore. He said that forest was being developed in Shadman Market Park inspired by Japanese miyawaki technology to plant saplings and added that more than 9,000 saplings were being planted in the forest which would grow into trees in coming few months. He maintained that miyawaki was a latest technology under which saplings planted grew ten times faster as compared to a normal planted sapling. He highlighted that such saplings absorbed 40 per cent carbon dioxide which sufficiently reduced environmental pollution. The CM emphasized that urban forest was need of the hour and resolved to further promote it.

Usman Buzdar said, "We will provide clean and green Pakistan to the new generations by planting maximum trees." He appealed to the citizens to properly look after the trees.

The CM vowed the government was fully determined to meet the target set by Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant ten billion trees. He appreciated that the youth members of tiger force were participating with full vigour in this national campaign. He apprised, "We would also establish a new forest on a vast area of land in Sialkot." He urged the masses, elected representatives and youth to plant saplings and look after them as well.

Buzdar highlighted that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project was a mega programme launched by the PTI government, adding that that 6 million saplings would be planted under this project which would bring significant positive change in the environment.

The CM while talking with the media representatives regretted that an organized propaganda campaign was being launched against the PTI government from the very onset and a befitting reply to this propaganda was also given on daily basis, the handout stated.

He remarked that in the capacity of CM, he had performed his duties according to rules, regulations, law and was still performing likewise. He intimated that all affairs of the government were being run under the rules of business. He reiterated, "We have always followed and upheld law along with fully implementing the rules of procedure." He highlighted that earlier he had also appeared before the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court, FIA and would also appear before the NAB now.

To a question, he said "Our inner self is clear, transparent and there is nothing to worry about." He stressed that he was ready to appear before NAB not for one time only but for ten times if summoned by them. He outlined that neither he had done any wrongdoing nor would allow anyone to do so. The CM asked media persons to look into the file and tell him if there was any mentioning of CM Office in it. He stated that there was no link of CM Office anywhere in the file.

He asked them not to believe in hearsay, adding that record was available and asked them to read the file along with documents which would make everything clear. He informed that many official files were proceeded on daily basis and every file was not submitted before the CM.

To another query, he maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore also met with elected representatives and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government to eradicate coronavirus pandemic along with appreciating the performance of administration in this regard. He remarked that Punjab was undoubtedly a big province and was also confronted with problems. He maintained, "Wherever issues come to surface, we take prompt action as it is our responsibility." He regretted that false news had been aired to do character assassination and appealed them to talk on some constructive point.

In reply to another question, the CM said, "Those hurling false accusations should keep on doing their work and we would continue to do our work." He underscored that he would go to every nook and corner of the province and would work for the uplift and betterment of the province.

In reply to another question, Usman Buzdar said that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project would prove to be a game changer project and this was the biggest project of Pakistan. He deplored that no previous government had the will and initiative to launch this project. He thanked that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, PTI government has initiated work on this project. The new city would stretch on 46 kilometres area of land, he added. He informed that three barrages would be constructed and a new city would be inhabited on the pattern of Singapore and Dubai. He apprised that international quality facilities would be provided in this new city and added that lake would also be made which would have the capacity of storing 585,000 cusec water under this project. He highlighted that with the setting up of this lake, not only eco system of river would improve but underground water level would also be restored. The CM illustrated that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and to eradicate water and environmental pollution, green zones would be established in which 6 million saplings would be planted. He underscored that after Islamabad this would be the first city of Pakistan which would be inhabited through proper planning in which latest medical city, sports city, tourism, entertainment city, finance city, innovative city, education city and 12 different specialized cities would be established. He stated that overseas Pakistanis, national and international investors would be provided opportunities to make secure investment worth billions of rupees. He apprised that 90 per cent items would be locally manufactured being used in the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project which would promote Pakistani industry and would escalate economic activities.

The CM was also given briefing with regard to plant saplings under tree plantation campaign especially in Lahore for the promotion of urban forest. Buzdar was also donned with a tiger force cap. He also met with the youth members of Tiger Force and appreciated their determination and resolve.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Adviser Asif Mehmood, Chairman PHA Lahore Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Zeeshan Rasheed, Secretary Forests, Secretary Housing, Secretary Information, DG PHA, officers concerned and youth members of Tiger Force were also present on this occasion.