CM inaugurates two mega projects in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects here on Wednesday.

The remodelling of Babu Sabu Interchange, entry and exit point of the Controlled Access Project, has been completed.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to further expand service lane along the road to ensure convenience of the surrounding communities.

The CM planted a sapling on the occasion, and visited both Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge to inspect quality of work. She also inspected service road along the Controlled Access Corridor Road.

CM Maryam Nawaz was briefed by LDA authorities that the construction of "Niazi Interchange to Saggian" and "Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange" project had also been completed. A service lane road has been opened on both sides of the 7.5 km Controlled Access Corridor closed road project.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed gave a detailed briefing on the projects. They apprised that the construction of service road, the repair and rehabilitation of drain had also been completed.

The CM was briefed that five vehicular and four pedestrian subways have been constructed on the bund road service road.

The CM was apprised that at Babu Sabu Chowk, a green belt and a park have also been built after clearing encroachments on 16 kanal 6 marla land worth more than Rs 1.5 billion. She was briefed a 540 meter long four-lane bridge has been constructed on Ravi River.

CM Maryam Nawaz was further apprised that Shahdara, Kot Abdul Malik, Sheikhupura, Kalashah Kaku, Lahore Rring Road and other adjacent communities will benefit from Ravi Bridge project, whereas Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Chauhan Road, Saggian, Shirakot, Shafiqabad, Rasulpura, Bilalganj, Munshi Hospital, Amin Park and other adjacent settlements will benefit from Controlled Access Corridor project.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, MPA Sania Ashiq, Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Samiullah Khan, Chairman PHA Ghazali Saleem Butt, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik. Rashid Nasrullah and Hafiz Nauman accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan, CCPO, CTO, and others were also present.