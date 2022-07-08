CM inaugurates U13 Hockey league 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Commissioner Lahore under 13 Hockey League 2022 at the National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

The CM opened the tournament by hitting the ball with a hockey and displayed the trophy of Hockey League.

He felicitated the players participating in the tournament and informed that 1,100 players participated in the trials of Commissioner Lahore under 13 Hockey League.

He said 180 players were selected on merit and expressed the hope that the players would become a part of national hockey team by showing performance.

They would earn name and fame for the country and the nation, he added.

The CM revealed that the talent hunt scheme of under 13 Hockey League had been made a part of the annual Calendar of the Punjab sports board and its continuation being organized every year would be extended across the province.

The commissioner Lahore division, deputy commissioner Lahore and officials participated in theceremony.