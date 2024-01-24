CM inaugurates upgradation project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday inaugurated the upgradation project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, being completed in a record period of time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday inaugurated the upgradation project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, being completed in a record period of time.

The Mazar Bibi Pak Daman complex has been extended, and a golden latticework installed on the Mazar with three green domes, wooden arches and excellent floor tiles speak volumes of a high quality construction work.

Religious scholars and provincial ministers also participated in the inaugural ceremony of the project. A collective prayer for the well-being was offered after the inauguration of the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman project.

Later, the chief minister, scholars and ministers visited the Mazar. They offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and integrity of the country.

The CM, after visiting various sections of the Mazar, appreciated the high-quality construction work. Naqvi embraced Nayar Ali Dada on designing the Mazar. The CM also announced widening the entry passage of the Mazar from the Empress Road. He also conversed with the residents of the area present at the entrance of the shrine. The area residents and the pilgrims appreciated CM Mohsin Naqvi on successful completion of the upgradation project. The pilgrims remarked that Mohsin Naqvi had duly fulfilled his religious obligation with regard to timely construction of the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

Talking to the media, the CM stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty, construction work of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman had been completed and would be opened for pilgrims after Maghrib prayers on Wednesday. Communication and Works Department worked day and night on the upgradation project, he added. The secretary Auqaf united all ulema for upgradation of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, he said.

The CM acknowledged that Nayar Ali Dada prepared an excellent design of the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman pro bono. In future, whenever there is any mention about the historical buildings of Pakistan, Mazar Bibi Pakdaman will definitely be mentioned. The entry route of the Mazar would be widened, which was linked directly with the Empress Road, in next 10 to 12 days. Travelling to the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman would be eased due to construction of the extended passage. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that whoever worked for upgradation of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman and for providing facilities to the pilgrims will be rewarded by Allah Almighty. "We did whatever was possible to uplift the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman," he said. The remaining work would be done by the next government and the departments concerned.

The Auqaf Department was undertaking measures to maintain the beauty and high-quality of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. A new drainage system had been built in the adjoining area with the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that work on the extension project of Data Darbar Mazar was ongoing swiftly. "We pray that before completion of our tenure, we inaugurate it as well," the cartaker CM said.

"Everyone will be pleased to witness the design of the extended project of Data Darbar Shrine. We want to build a Mazar up to the worth and esteem of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). We are making two-thirds extensions in the area of the Mazar," he added.

Provincial ministers Dr. Jamal Nasir, Dr. Javed Akram, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Murad, Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, Secretaries of C&W, Auqaf, Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, CTO and other officials were also present.