CM Inaugurates Upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by children Masooma Fatima and Ibrahim suffering from kidney disorders, inaugurated the upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital, here on Tuesday
The upgradation of Mayo Children's Hospital has been completed in record time, showcasing exceptional speed and quality. The hospital's bed capacity has been increased to 360 beds.
The CM inspected various wards of the state-of-the-art hospital and commended the high-quality work of the upgradation. The Secretary Communication and Works provided a briefing on the project, while the Secretary Health highlighted the improved treatment facilities.
Talking to media after the inauguration, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the first phase of the upgradation, totaling 360 beds, has been completed. The Mayo Children's Hospital was part of the Mayo Hospital Upgradation Plan, which has a total cost of Rs 10 billion. He mentioned that Mayo Hospital currently has 2,484 beds and 1,763 doctors, and human resource problems have been addressed by Secretary Health Ali Jan.
CM Naqvi praised the hard work of the entire team involved in the upgradation, especially acknowledging the Department of Communication and Works, Secretary Sohail Ashraf, and XEN Maryam for their dedicated efforts. He also applauded the commitment of professors, doctors, and staff at Mayo Children's Hospital.
He highlighted that the malfunctioning CT scan machine at Mayo Hospital, inactive since 2017, has been repaired and made functional. Additionally, necessary machinery and equipment have been provided, including the procurement of elevators for Mayo Children's Hospital and other hospitals. He mentioned the completion of upgradation for 104 hospitals, including 32 teaching hospitals, as well as the construction, repair, and maintenance of 104 highways. Naqvi announced that the detailed performance report of the entire year will be shared with the media in the coming days.
Regarding former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi expressed respect and acknowledged his vast experience and contributions. He thanked Sharif for appreciating the government's speed of work.
Responding to a question about cricket, Naqvi emphasized the need to separate politics from the sport, stating that politics has damaged cricket. He expressed optimism for the improvement of cricket in the future.
Regarding the Ameer Balaj murder case, Naqvi assured that the accused has been apprehended, and efforts are underway to identify the mastermind.
Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretaries of Health, Information, Special Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, DG Nursing, and other officials were also present.
