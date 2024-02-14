Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Upgraded Wards Of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday inaugurated the upgraded OPD, Cardiology Unit and Gynae Unit of the Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

The medical facility has been upgraded in a record time frame of 80 days, said a handout issued here.

Accompanied by officers, the CM visited Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, traveling in a van. During the visit to the OPD, Cardiology and Gynae Ward, he praised the upgraded facilities. The CM commended the Communication and Works (C&W) team for efficiently completing the assigned task within the specified timeline.

The doctors and nurses expressed their complete satisfaction over the upgradation and provision of medical facilities in the hospital.

Secretary Health gave a briefing with regard to undertaking steps for the provision of treatment facilities while Secretary C&W gave a briefing about the upgradation project.

Talking to media, the CM said that he was pleased to witness such an excellent hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, adding that the doctors and nurses should take care of the hospital and the patients as well. It is also the right of the citizens living in the far-flung areas of Rahim Yar Khan to avail quality treatment facilities.

“Holding an election is the duty of the Election Commission and we have provided complete assistance to the Election Commission in this regard” he said. The Punjab government had handed over the whole staff to the Election Commission which used its full authority in this regard, he added. “We provided complete assistance to the Election Commission to hold elections” he repeated. The next government would undertake work on the remaining projects, he mentioned.

Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) board, Deputy Commissioner, DPO, MS Shaikh Zayed Hospital and officials concerned were present.

