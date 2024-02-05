CM inaugurates various development projects within few hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Faisalabad Sunday evening and inaugurated various development projects within few hours in the third largest metropolis and 'textile Manchester' of the country.

Immediately after his arrival, he inaugurated Faisalabad Safe City Project, which was completed within a record period of 45 days with an estimated cost of Rs.2 billion.

Later, the Chief Minister when to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where he inaugurated upgraded and renovated Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) in addition to visiting its Tariq Ward and Ali Ward. The OPD upgradation was completed with 2.5 months with an estimated cost of Rs.350 million.

Later, the CM Punjab also inaugurated Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital which has the capacity of 250 beds but initially 110 beds were made functional and this project was completed with an estimated cost of Rs.2400 million.

Later, the Chief Minister went to Commissioner Complex where he inaugurated 6th Business Facilitation Center of the province. This center was completed in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry within one month and it would facilitate the business community with NOCs of 124 types under one roof.

In the commissioner complex, the CM Punjab also held a meeting with business community and inaugurated various road projects including 26-km Sammundri-Gojra Road, 9.50-km dualization of carriage way from Sammundri City to Sammundri Interchange, a road from Station Chowk to Jhang Road, 27.12-km Sammundri-Sahiwal Road and 12-km road from Chiniot Road to Sahianwala Interchange.

Later, the Chief Minister Punjab visited Allied Hospital-I where he inaugurated upgraded OPD and Surgical Emergency Ward in addition to talking media persons and highlighting government achievements within limited resources.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Meer, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry SM Tanveer, Advisor to CM Wahhab Riaz,Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health Ali Jan, Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and others were also present during CM visit.