CM Inaugurates Various Uplift Projects In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated various uplift projects in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Technology Development Center at the University of Agriculture Peshawar. The Technology Development Center will work over devising a mechanism through modern technology to cope with challenges related to environmental changes.

The Technology Development Center will cost Rs 1.7 billion to complete and also help in developing the animal husbandry and gardening sectors.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar.

Under the Peshawar Uplift Program, the Chief Minister inaugurated construction work on Hayatabad Trail and beautification projects alongside various roads. The project would cost Rs 1.22 billion to complete.

Besides, the Chief Minister inaugurated the projects of construction of roads and footpaths, car parking and construction and repair of public toilets in the University of Peshawar.

