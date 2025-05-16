CM inaugurates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the province-wide ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a solemn and dignified ceremony held in Chief Minister’s Office, here on Friday.

The event, attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, and senior government officials, marked the beginning of a day dedicated to expressing national gratitude, honouring the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and reaffirming unity and resilience in the face of external aggression.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Punjab Police presented the guard of honour, and the national anthem was played, while tributes were paid to the martyrs, and special prayers were offered for national peace, unity, and security.

On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ was commemorated across Punjab in a dignified and enthusiastic manner. Citizens actively participated in the events under the Chief Minister’s leadership, expressing national pride and unity. Special prayers were offered during Fajr across mosques for the security, integrity, and peace of the nation.

Throughout the province, Qur’an recitations and prayer ceremonies were held in honour of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Prayers were also offered for the swift recovery of officers, soldiers, and civilians injured due to Indian aggression. In mosques, special supplications were made for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity, and enduring peace.

The green crescent flag was raised on all government and private buildings, while floral wreaths were laid at the shrines of martyrs. Special rallies were held in solidarity with the Pakistan Army, and tribute ceremonies were organized in educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the nation on the successful celebration of Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq, which marks the country’s steadfast resolve and victory. She remarked, “The brave and valiant pilots of the Pakistan Air Force shattered the enemy’s arrogance and compelled them to retreat in humiliation. We express our heartfelt gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting this glorious triumph to our armed forces.”

She added, “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a symbol of our fearless leadership, the unmatched courage of our armed forces, and the unwavering unity of the Pakistani nation. While we remain committed to peace, we are fully prepared to respond decisively to any act of aggression against our homeland.”