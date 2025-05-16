Open Menu

CM Inaugurates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ Celebrations Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM

CM inaugurates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the province-wide ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a solemn and dignified ceremony held in Chief Minister’s Office, here on Friday.

The event, attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, and senior government officials, marked the beginning of a day dedicated to expressing national gratitude, honouring the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and reaffirming unity and resilience in the face of external aggression.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Punjab Police presented the guard of honour, and the national anthem was played, while tributes were paid to the martyrs, and special prayers were offered for national peace, unity, and security.

On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ was commemorated across Punjab in a dignified and enthusiastic manner. Citizens actively participated in the events under the Chief Minister’s leadership, expressing national pride and unity. Special prayers were offered during Fajr across mosques for the security, integrity, and peace of the nation.

Throughout the province, Qur’an recitations and prayer ceremonies were held in honour of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Prayers were also offered for the swift recovery of officers, soldiers, and civilians injured due to Indian aggression. In mosques, special supplications were made for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity, and enduring peace.

The green crescent flag was raised on all government and private buildings, while floral wreaths were laid at the shrines of martyrs. Special rallies were held in solidarity with the Pakistan Army, and tribute ceremonies were organized in educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the nation on the successful celebration of Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq, which marks the country’s steadfast resolve and victory. She remarked, “The brave and valiant pilots of the Pakistan Air Force shattered the enemy’s arrogance and compelled them to retreat in humiliation. We express our heartfelt gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting this glorious triumph to our armed forces.”

She added, “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a symbol of our fearless leadership, the unmatched courage of our armed forces, and the unwavering unity of the Pakistani nation. While we remain committed to peace, we are fully prepared to respond decisively to any act of aggression against our homeland.”

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

7 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

7 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

21 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

21 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

21 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

21 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

21 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

21 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan