CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled another promise to the labour community by initiating the allotment of residential flats to industrial workers.

In the first phase, 750 flats will be allotted free-of-cost in the Workers Welfare Complex, Sundar Industrial Estate, Kasur. Applications have been invited from industrial workers of Lahore and Kasur districts. A special quota of three per cent has been reserved for widows of deceased workers and two per cent for disabled workers.

The CM said that workers can now obtain application forms conveniently from their homes via the websites www.pwwf.punjab.gov.pk and www.

labour.punjab.gov.pk. Forms are also available free of charge at the offices of the Director Labor Welfare (North) Lahore and Deputy Director Labor Welfare (South) Kasur. The last date for submission is September 8.

As per the policy, two-thirds of the housing units are reserved for Kasur’s industrial workers and one-third for Lahore’s workers. For guidance and information, applicants can contact helplines 049-2724261, 0331-4436944, and the Punjab Welfare Fund office at 042-99260240.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the provision of modern housing reflects her government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and their families, ensuring them a better quality of life.