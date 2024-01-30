CM Initiates Divisional Meetings To Ensure Secure, Fair Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Initiating a series of divisional meetings, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a crucial session at the Commissioner's Office in DG Khan, focusing on ensuring fair and free elections within a peaceful environment.
The meeting extensively reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general elections and the security plan, with the Provincial Election Commissioner participating via video link, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Naqvi, emphasizing the need for foolproof security arrangements across Punjab, affirmed the citizens' right to vote in a tranquil environment.
He called for meticulous planning to ensure the secure delivery of election materials, directing Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar to promptly finalize comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Underlining the adherence to the Election Commission's code of conduct, Naqvi stated that all political parties and independent candidates have the right to conduct election campaigns. The chief minister stressed the importance of maintaining a conducive atmosphere for political activities.
Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, DPO, secretaries concerned, and senior officials attended the meeting.
