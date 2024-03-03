CM Initiates Polio Eradication Campaign In KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday launched polio eradication campaign in the province.
In a brief ceremony at the Chief Minister's House, he administered polio drops to children, marking the commencement of the second phase of the initiative.
During this phase, the polio eradication campaign will continue from March 3 to March 7 in the province. The goal is to administer polio drops to 740,000 children, emphasizing preventive measures against the disease.
For the successful execution of the polio vaccination plan, 35,000 teams have been formed. 55,000 security personnel have been appointed to ensure the safety of the polio eradication teams.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed gratitude to the security personnel and polio workers who have sacrificed their lives during previous campaigns.
Gandapur affirmed the commitment to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio-free, stating, "Clearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of polio is our determination and priority."
He appealed to the parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops and urged against boycotting the campaign due to lack of facilities.
Highlighting the importance of the initiative for the safe future of children, the Chief Minister emphasized that compromises should not be made on this critical issue. He held the government responsible for providing facilities.
The newly elected provincial government is determined to continue the fight against this infectious disease, he said.
The Chief Minister appealed to parents, teachers, religious scholars, elected representatives and the media to collaborate with government efforts in this crucial endeavor.
