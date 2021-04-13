CM initiating district-wise development projects: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Hamid Yar Hiraj Tuesday said Chief Minister was initiating district-wise development projects across the province.

After holding meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the provincial capital, he felicitated the CM for playing role in establishing South Punjab Secretariat, says a release issued here Tuesday.

According to him, Buzdar held detailed discussion with him regarding introducing array of development projects to address long-held deprivation of the local masses.

Hiraj said the development projects would be ensured to get completed in upcoming two and half years after brief consultation with people's representatives.

He quoted Punjab CM's words about holding transparency and maintaining standard on development projects.

First time ever, the government has diverted direction of our national resources to the common man, stated the MPA.