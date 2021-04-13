UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Initiating District-wise Development Projects: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

CM initiating district-wise development projects: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Hamid Yar Hiraj Tuesday said Chief Minister was initiating district-wise development projects across the province

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Hamid Yar Hiraj Tuesday said Chief Minister was initiating district-wise development projects across the province.

After holding meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the provincial capital, he felicitated the CM for playing role in establishing South Punjab Secretariat, says a release issued here Tuesday.

According to him, Buzdar held detailed discussion with him regarding introducing array of development projects to address long-held deprivation of the local masses.

Hiraj said the development projects would be ensured to get completed in upcoming two and half years after brief consultation with people's representatives.

He quoted Punjab CM's words about holding transparency and maintaining standard on development projects.

First time ever, the government has diverted direction of our national resources to the common man, stated the MPA.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Man Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Prime Minister chairs meeting on electronic voting ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast in most upper parts ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO makes maximum efforts for consumers' facilit ..

2 minutes ago

Vienna JCPOA Talks Delayed as Europe Delegation Me ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says Will Not Interfere in Disput ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 2,000 Flee West Darfur Into Chad After Dead ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.