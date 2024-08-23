Open Menu

CM Initiative "Apni Chaat " Apna Ghar"inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

CM initiative "Apni Chaat " Apna Ghar"inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A revolutionary initiative self roof,self home by Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated in Sargodha district,here on Friday.

A spokesperson said that citizen can apply for loan under CM initiative through www.acag.Punjab.gov.

pk portal or contacting on helpline 09100-0800 for getting complete information regarding getting loan under CM initiative.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha,Muhammad Wasim inaugurated information desk at his office in this regard.

Director Housing,Muhammad Touseef briefed regarding the CM housing project in details.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue,Mohsin Salahudin and (ADCG) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General),Umar Farooq were also present on the occasion.

