CM inquires after 8 year girl patient

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Bahria Orchard Hospital to inquire after eight year old girl Noor Fatima who underwent a successful cardiac operation.

CM Mohsin Naqvi met with the little girl and saw her off for her home and gave gifts to her. He expressed his affection with the little girl on regaining complete health after undergoing a successful cardiac operation.

Mother of the little girl thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and the hospital administration for providing excellent treatment and care.

It may be mentioned that little girl Noor Fatima had two cardiac valves blocked and CM Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur had directed to shift her to Bahria Orchard Hospital where she underwent a free operation.

The CM praised the administration and doctors of Bahria Orchard Hospital.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Secretary Health accompanied him.

