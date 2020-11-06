CM inquires after Ch Shujaat Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Services Hospital to inquire after President Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) Ch. Shujaat Hussain.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for his early recovery and directed the doctors to provide the best treatment facilities to Ch Shujaat.

He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Zain Qureshi,Provincial Minister Dr Akther Malik, MNA Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain.