UrduPoint.com

CM Inquires After Ch Shujat Hussain At Doctors Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

CM inquires after Ch Shujat Hussain at Doctors Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited doctors hospital to inquire after president Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ch. Shujat Hussain.

The chief minister also met with Ch. Shafey Hussain and MNA Ch. Salik Hussain sons of Ch. Shujat Hussain and asked them about his health.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for the early recovery of Ch. Shujat Hussain and expressed well wishes for him. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Ch. Shujat Hussain complete health.

The chief minister termed Shujat Hussain a senior politician of Pakistan who has always promoted the politics of tolerance and modesty in Pakistan.

Principal Secretary to CM Maulana Mufti Ahmed, Sheikh Umer and Atif Sharif were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab May Muslim Mufti Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

50 minutes ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

45 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

53 minutes ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

54 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

54 minutes ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.