CM inquires after Ch Shujat Hussain at Doctors Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited doctors hospital to inquire after president Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ch. Shujat Hussain.

The chief minister also met with Ch. Shafey Hussain and MNA Ch. Salik Hussain sons of Ch. Shujat Hussain and asked them about his health.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for the early recovery of Ch. Shujat Hussain and expressed well wishes for him. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Ch. Shujat Hussain complete health.

The chief minister termed Shujat Hussain a senior politician of Pakistan who has always promoted the politics of tolerance and modesty in Pakistan.

Principal Secretary to CM Maulana Mufti Ahmed, Sheikh Umer and Atif Sharif were also present on this occasion.