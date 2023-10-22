Open Menu

CM Inquires After Under-treatment Photographer, Driver

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

CM inquires after under-treatment photographer, driver

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the health of an under-treatment CM Office photographer Usman Zubairi and a driver Aftab Gill at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences.

They were injured in a road accident near Pir Mahal while coming back to Lahore from Multan three days ago. The CM prayed for their early recovery. He issued directions to doctors to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Principal General Hospital and professors were also present.

