CM Inspection Chairman Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM
Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin listened to the issues of people at an open court held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin listened to the issues of people at an open court held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, SP Bahawalpur, revenue officers, and officials from district departments were present.
Applicants presented their individual and collective issues and complaints related to the Police Department, Revenue, and other departments. The chairperson received over 200 applications and issued orders on-the-spot for resolving the issues. He said that all problems presented at the open court would be addressed on merit and no application would be overlooked.
Babar Alaudin said that the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was to bring ease to people's lives. He said that a proper record of the applications submitted at the open court would be maintained, and positive outcomes would emerge from the open court, leading to the resolution of issues. He also noted that feedback would be taken from the applicants and public issues are being resolved on a priority basis. Applications related to police, revenue, Cholistan Development Authority, Sui Gas, WAPDA, irrigation, forests, health, education, and other departments were presented at the open court.
Recent Stories
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited ..
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in ele ..
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer
CM Inspection chairman holds open court
DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chance ..
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education
DC orders establishing child centre in one week
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited as state guests4 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer4 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection chairman holds open court4 minutes ago
-
DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 20254 minutes ago
-
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamma ..13 minutes ago
-
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education20 minutes ago
-
DC orders establishing child centre in one week13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq: Chairman Senate Sy ..20 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in Arif wala wall collapse incident35 minutes ago
-
DC orders check on prices at Ramzan bazaars35 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Tarbela Ghazi tunnel, reviews security for Chinese workers35 minutes ago
-
UAF VC stresses first aid training for youth35 minutes ago