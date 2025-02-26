Open Menu

CM Inspection Chairman Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin listened to the issues of people at an open court held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin listened to the issues of people at an open court held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, SP Bahawalpur, revenue officers, and officials from district departments were present.

Applicants presented their individual and collective issues and complaints related to the Police Department, Revenue, and other departments. The chairperson received over 200 applications and issued orders on-the-spot for resolving the issues. He said that all problems presented at the open court would be addressed on merit and no application would be overlooked.

Babar Alaudin said that the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was to bring ease to people's lives. He said that a proper record of the applications submitted at the open court would be maintained, and positive outcomes would emerge from the open court, leading to the resolution of issues. He also noted that feedback would be taken from the applicants and public issues are being resolved on a priority basis. Applications related to police, revenue, Cholistan Development Authority, Sui Gas, WAPDA, irrigation, forests, health, education, and other departments were presented at the open court.

